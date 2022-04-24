Skubal (1-1) pitched six scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Rockies. He allowed five hits and struck out six.

The Tigers provided 13 runs on offense, which was more than enough for Skubal, who dominated Colorado across six innings of work. The lefty allowed four earned runs in his first start of the season, but over his last two outings, he's given up just one unearned run across 11.2 innings. That's allowed Skubal to lower his ERA to a dazzling 2.30, and he could be on the cusp of a breakout season. He'll look to keep it going in his next scheduled start Thursday against the Twins.