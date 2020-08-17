The Tigers announced that Skubal will be called up from their alternate training site to make his big-league debut Tuesday against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Both Skubal and Casey Mize will make their debuts this week, with Mize set to start Wednesday. Mize has the greater reputation of the pair, as he was the first-overall pick in the 2018 draft in which Skubal was taken in the ninth round, but Skubal has been the more dominant arm thus far in his professional career. Neither pitcher has reached Triple-A, but Skubal was incredible in his nine starts for Double-A Erie last season, posting a 2.13 ERA that was backed up by an absurd 48.2 percent strikeout rate. It's unclear how close he'll come to that number at a much higher level of competition, as he doesn't have much of note in his repertoire outside of his excellent fastball. The pitch has earned rave reviews from scouts thanks to its combination of movement and velocity, however, and it could continue to carry him as he begins his big-league career.