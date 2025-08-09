Skubal took a no-decision Friday against the Angels, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

The four runs allowed were Skubal's most since his July 11 start against Seattle, and it was just the fifth time this season that he yielded at least four runs. The All-Star southpaw has now fanned at least six all but one of his last 18 outings, though Friday was his shortest appearance of the year. Skubal is set to draw a soft matchup his next time out against the last-place White Sox in Chicago, where he will boast a 2.35 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 187:21 K:BB over 145.1 frames.