Skubal (0-3) allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out three in 2.2 innings to take the loss against the Royals on Sunday.

Skubal pitched in a piggyback role behind Michael Fulmer once again Sunday. He tossed 61 pitches across his 2.2 innings, but he was charged with his third loss of the year since the Tigers' offense failed to record any runs. Skubal has now posted a 5.21 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 19 innings this season.