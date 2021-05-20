Skubal (1-6) earned the win over Seattle on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out nine.

The southpaw got off the schneid after losing his first six decisions of the campaign. Skubal notched a season-high nine strikeouts in the contest and was in control after yielding two runs in the first inning. He induced an impressive 18 swinging strikes and lowered his season ERA to 5.45. Skubal has shown marked improvement over his past three appearances, logging a 4.50 ERA and a 22:5 K:BB across 16 innings. His next start is expected to take place at home against Cleveland early next week.