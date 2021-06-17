Skubal (4-7) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings to earn the win versus Kansas City on Wednesday.

The southpaw gave up a solo home run to Adalberto Mondesi and a two-run shot to Salvador Perez. Skubal has had some trouble with the long ball this year, as he's now allowed six homers in 14 appearances (12 starts). The 24-year-old has a 4.36 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 81:31 K:BB across 66 innings. All four of his wins have come within his last six starts, and he hasn't given up more than three earned runs in any outing in that span. Skubal lines up for a home start versus St. Louis next week.