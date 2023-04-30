Skubal (elbow) tossed a 15-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Skubal threw exclusively fastballs during the session, which marked his first time taking part in mound work in nearly nine months after he underwent flexor tendon surgery last August. After opening the season on the 60-day injured list, Skubal won't be eligible to make his 2023 debut until May 29, but the Tigers haven't provided a firm target date for him to be activated. A clearer timeline for his debut could come into focus once he completes several more side sessions and faces live hitters in batting practice before advancing to what will likely be a multi-start minor-league rehab assignment.