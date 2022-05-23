Skubal (shin) completed his between-starts bullpen session Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Assuming Skubal's left shin isn't aching too much following the side session, he looks like he'll be good to go with few restrictions (if any) when his next turn in the rotation comes up Thursday at home versus the Guardians. Skubal's previous start over the weekend against the Guardians was cut short after he took a comebacker off the shin.
