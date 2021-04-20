Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Skubal will pitch Wednesday against the Pirates in a piggyback outing behind starter Spencer Turnbull, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

With Detroit bringing Turnbull back from the COVID-19 injured list this week, Hinch previously said that Skubal would temporarily move to the bullpen and work as a tandem starter for one of the team's three games against Pittsburgh. Given that the Tigers planned to limit Turnbull's pitch count in his first start of the season, Wednesday always looked like the most logical day for Skubal to pick up some work. Hinch said over the weekend that managing the innings of Skubal and Casey Mize remains a priority for the organization, so both pitchers could end up moving in and out of the rotation throughout the season as the Tigers look to regulate their workloads.