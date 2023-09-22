Skubal (7-3) earned the win over Oakland on Thursday, allowing two hits and issuing one walk while striking out 10 batters over seven scoreless innings.

Skubal was masterful in the outing, giving up just two hits, both of which were infield singles that were subsequently wiped out by a double play. The southpaw also racked up 14 whiffs en route to a season-best 10 punchouts. Skubal has been a revelation in four September starts, posting a minuscule 1.04 ERA and 0.62 WHIP along with a 35:4 K:BB over 26 innings. His strong finish to the campaign should make him an intriguing commodity in fantasy drafts next season.