Skubal pitched three scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He allowed one hit and three walks, while striking out six.

The three walks were the only blemish for the lefty, as he was otherwise completely locked in across his 70 pitches. Skubal has now tossed eight scoreless innings this spring with 12 strikeouts, and if there was any doubt about him securing a rotation spot to start the season, he's probably put that to rest. The 24-year-old posted a 5.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts across 32 innings in his MLB debut last season, and he could be poised for a step forward in 2021.