Skubal tossed four scoreless innings and did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Blue Jays. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five.

Skubal has now made two appearances this season after missing the first three months while rehabbing from flexor tendon surgery, and he's logged four scoreless innings each time. The Tigers are being understandably cautious with his workload, as he tossed 57 pitches in his debut and just 63 on Sunday. With the All-Star break on tap, Skubal will have more time to rest and could be poised to work deeper into the contest his next time out. He's penciled in to start Detroit's second game after the break on Saturday.