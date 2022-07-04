Skubal (5-7) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one in 4.2 innings to take the loss in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Skubal has been charged with losses in five consecutive starts, and he's failed to last longer than five innings in any of those appearances. The southpaw had a season-low one strikeout during Sunday's start, and the Royals were able to jump out to an early lead. Over his last five outings, he's posted a 9.00 ERA in 23 innings. Skubal projects to make his next start on the road against the White Sox on Friday.