Skubal didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 extra-inning win over the Astros. He struck out 10.

Matched up against fellow AL Cy Young contender Hunter Brown, Skubal made it clear he wasn't going to relinquish his crown without a fight. The quality start was the 16th of the season for the southpaw, and Skubal racked up a massive 25 swinging strikes on 95 pitches (68 total strikes) as he fanned double-digit batters for the ninth time. He has only one win in eight outings since the beginning of July, but that's due to a lack of run support from the Tigers' offense -- he's delivered a 2.68 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 62:11 K:BB in 50.1 innings during that span. Skubal will look to get back in the win column in his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the A's.