Skubal (3-0) earned the win Monday against the Rays, allowing three hits and no walks over six shutout innings. He struck out nine.

Skubal dominated Monday night, scattering three singles as no Rays hitter reached second base against him. The Detroit southpaw has been tough to hit this year, firing 29.2 innings with a 1.82 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 35:5 K:BB. Skubal is slated to face the Royals at home in his next start.