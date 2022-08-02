Skubal was diagnosed with left forearm inflammation Tuesday and is expected to miss at least one turn through Detroit's starting rotation, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The left-hander exited Monday's start with left arm fatigue after five scoreless innings, and it now appears he could be headed to the injured list. Skubal has been a bright spot for the Tigers this year with a 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 117:32 K:BB over 117.2 innings, and the team is likely to exercise significant caution since he's dealing with a forearm injury.