Skubal (5-8) lost Thursday's 5-3 game at the hands of the Twins, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings.

Skubal had only surrendered two runs through six innings but permitted a game-tying Miguel Sano home run, single and error to begin the seventh before departing. The latter two eventually scored and Skubal was saddled with the loss despite the quality start, his first in eight turns.