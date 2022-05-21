Skubal was diagnosed with a left leg contusion after exiting Friday's game against the Guardians, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Skubal was hit by a comebacker at the end of the fifth inning Friday and immediately went to the clubhouse with a trainer after limping off the field. He'll be reevaluated by the Tigers' medical staff Saturday but should tentatively be considered day-to-day. If he's cleared to make his next turn through the rotation, he projects to make his next start on the road against Minnesota on Wednesday.