Skubal (elbow) has advanced to flat-ground throwing, according to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News.

Skubal is currently doing around 40 throws on flat ground four times a week, and the hope is that he can get clearance to return to mound work sometime this spring. The 26-year-old left-hander is already ticketed for a season-opening stint on the IL following flexor tendon surgery last August, but he should be an option again for the Tigers around mid-2023 if there are no setbacks along the way.