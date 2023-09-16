Skubal (6-3) allowed one run on three hits over seven innings Friday, striking out nine and picking up a win over the Angels.

Skubal was nearly untouchable Friday. He allowed just two singles through six shutout frames before David Fletcher tagged him with a solo shot in the seventh inning. Skubal has given up just three runs while compiling a 25:3 K:BB over his last three starts. He's also forced 53 swinging strikes during that span. Skubal will carry a 3.25 ERA into his next outing, which is currently lined up to be in Oakland.