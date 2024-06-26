Skubal (9-3) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Phillies. He allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out seven.

Skubal came into Tuesday in a bit of a slump, as he had allowed nine runs (eight earned) across 10.1 total innings in his previous two starts, which were both losses. The lefty got back on a track in a big way, however, with a dominant performance against a tough Philadelphia lineup. It was the sixth time this season that Skubal didn't allow any runs in an outing, which is a big reason why he's sitting with a 2.32 ERA, good for fourth in the majors. Detroit's ace is having an outstanding year, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next scheduled appearance, which is tentatively set for next Tuesday against the Twins.