Skubal is visiting a specialist in Los Angeles on Monday to check on his elbow and isn't on track to return this season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Skubal was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, which technically left him enough time to return at the tail end of the season, but it's now official that he won't pitch again in 2022. The lefty's initial diagnosis was merely arm fatigue, but a significantly more serious issue appears to be in play. Whether or not his absence will stretch into next season should become clear early next week.