Skubal will start Friday's exhibition game against Southeastern University, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Skubal was a non-roster invitee to major-league spring training and will get his first chance to throw in game action this season. Though he won't be matching up against the stiffest of competition, Skubal will take the mound after a dominant 2019 campaign that saw him rise to AA Erie.

