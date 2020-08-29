Skubal (1-1) allowed two runs over five innings to earn the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins. He gave up three hits and no walks, while striking out two.

Skubal earned his first MLB win in his third start, and it was easily the young lefty's best performance to date. He had allowed five runs on 10 hits across 4.1 innings coming into Saturday's contest, but he was able to cut down on the number of baserunners he allowed, and he did so against a strong Minnesota lineup. Skubal now has a 6.75 ERA and is scheduled to make his next start Friday against this same Twins team.