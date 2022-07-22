Skubal (7-8) allowed one unearned run on two hits across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Athletics. He walked two and struck out nine.

Skubal started the second half of the season with a bang, and it was reminiscent of how he was rolling in the first few months of the year. Perhaps the extra rest helped the lefty, who's now up to 106.2 innings after tossing a career-high 149.1 innings in 2021. It will be interesting to see what Skubal has left in the tank as the season progresses and he potentially eclipses 150 innings, but the 38-55 Tigers will certainly be cautious with the 25-year-old if he shows signs of wearing down. Skubal is slated to take the hill again Tuesday against the Padres.