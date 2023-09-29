Skubal struck out eight over four scoreless innings but didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Royals. He gave up two hits and no walks in the 52-pitch start.

Because the game was suspended after four innings Wednesday due to rain, Skubal's final start of 2023 was cut short, and his statistics weren't made official until the two teams completed the game Thursday. Given the abbreviated start, Skubal could be available in relief if needed Saturday or Sunday versus the Guardians, though the Tigers will presumably stay away from him for the final two games of the season if they can help it. After a spate of rocky outings upon his return from flexor tendon surgery in early July, Skubal was the Tigers' most dominant pitcher over the final two months of the season. Over his last 10 outings, Skubal went 6-2 with a 2.15 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 75:11 K:BB across 58.2 innings.