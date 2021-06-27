Skubal allowed a run on one hit and three walks while striking out nine in seven innings Sunday versus Houston. He did not factor in the decision.

Were it not for an RBI single from Akil Baddoo in the bottom of the seventh, Skubal could have ended up with a hard-luck loss. Instead, he'll settle for a quality start in his longest outing of the year, which saw him throw 102 pitches (62 strikes). The southpaw has a 4.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 94:36 K:BB across 77.2 innings. Across his last 10 starts, he's only allowed more than three runs twice as he settles into his second major-league campaign. He projects to make his next start versus the AL Central-leading White Sox next weekend.