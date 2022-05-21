Skubal was removed from Friday's game against Cleveland after taking a liner off his leg, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Skubal was able to limp off the field after being hit by a comebacker to end the fifth inning, but he went to the clubhouse with a trainer and was replaced in the bottom of the sixth. Prior to his departure, the southpaw allowed four hits and no walks while striking out five in five scoreless innings. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.