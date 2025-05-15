Skubal allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out 11 over 6.1 innings, but he did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox.

Skubal limited the Red Sox to two runs through the first six innings and looked to be on his way to earning his sixth quality start of the season. He was brought back for the seventh frame, but he was lifted after allowing three consecutive baserunners and was tagged for three more runs. Skubal still managed generate 21 whiffs on 95 pitches (67 strikes) and tallied double-digit strikeouts for the third time in his last four outings. The 28-year-old southpaw is in line to face the Cardinals on the road next week.