Skubal (3-7) earned the win Saturday against the White Sox, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while punching out 11 across five innings.

Skubal entered Saturday's start coming off a dominant outing in which he struck out eight across six scoreless innings against the Yankees. Although he wasn't especially efficient Saturday, his swing-and-miss stuff was very present against a dangerous White Sox lineup. Following the strong outing, Skubal now has a 4.33 ERA to go along with a 68:26 K:BB through 54 innings this season. He lines up to take the hill again Friday in a rematch with the White Sox.