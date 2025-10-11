Skubal didn't factor into the decision in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Mariners on Friday, giving up one earned run on two hits and zero walks while striking out 13 batters across six innings.

Outside of a second-inning double from Josh Naylor, which later resulted in a run, the Mariners were helpless to get any sort of offense going against Skubal. By striking out 13 batters Friday, the 28-year-old lefty tied the MLB record for most punchouts with no walks in a postseason game, and he became the first pitcher in MLB history to record multiple 13-strikeout performances in the same postseason. The Tigers were unable to come away with the win after 15 innings, however, so Skubal will now shift his focus to next season and is likely to repeat as one of the top fantasy performers in the sport in 2026.