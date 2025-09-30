default-cbs-image
Skubal yielded only one run on three hits and three walks over 7.2 innings while striking out 14 to pick up the win in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Guardians.

The Guardians managed to scratch together a run in the bottom of the fourth inning despite not hitting the ball out of the infield, and Skubal also walked the light-hitting Austin Hedges twice. He was otherwise in complete control, regularly topping 100 mph with his fastball and inducing 26 swinging strikes on 107 pitches. The left-hander's 14 strikeouts tied a Tigers postseason record. If the Tigers advance to the ALDS to play the Mariners, Skubal would likely start Game 2 on Sunday.

