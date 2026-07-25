Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Fans dozen Royals in seventh win

Skubal (7-5) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 7.1 innings in a 2-1 victory over the Royals. He struck out 12.

The dozen strikeouts were a season high for the two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, and Skubal's changeup was particularly vicious, generating 10 whiffs on 14 swings as he put together his eighth quality start of the year. The trade rumors swirling about Skubal haven't been a distraction for him, and over four outings in July he's delivered a 1.48 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 35:5 K:BB over 24.1 innings. He lines up to make what could be his final start as a Tiger at home next week against the Orioles.