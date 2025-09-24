Skubal (13-6) allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over six innings Tuesday, striking out eight and taking a loss against Cleveland.

Skubal rolled through five shutout frames before things unraveled in the sixth inning. The Guardians tallied just two infield singles, but an error and several other mistakes -- including a wild pitch and a balk -- allowed three runs to cross home. Still, Skubal delivered his sixth quality start in his last seven appearances. During that stretch, he's produced a 1.80 ERA with a 54:12 K:BB through 50 innings. For the year, the superstar southpaw owns a 2.21 ERA and a 241:33 K:BB across 195.1 innings. Skubal may start this weekend in Boston if necessary; if the Tigers have already secured a playoff spot by that point, they may elect to save him for the postseason.