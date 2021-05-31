Skubal (2-7) earned the win Sunday against the Yankees after tossing six scoreless innings, giving up three hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Skubal clinched his second win of the campaign in dominant fashion, as he recorded his first quality start of the season while also fanning at least eight for the fourth time over his last five appearances. Skubal owns a 39:9 K:BB over that five-game stretch during the current month and will try to keep things going in his next start, scheduled for next week against the White Sox on the road.