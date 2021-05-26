Skubal (1-7) was charged with the loss Tuesday against Cleveland after allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine over five innings.

For the second straight start, Skubal whiffed a season-high tying nine batters, throwing 55 of 93 pitches for strikes this time around. After giving up a leadoff solo homer to Cesar Hernandez in the first inning, the 24-year-old straightened things out, faltering once more in the fourth inning when he gave up a single and a double, allowing a run to score on a groundout. Per usual, Skubal did not receive enough run support from his teammates, straddling him with his seventh loss of the year, tied for the most in the majors. Even still, his 5.23 ERA and 1.51 WHIP aren't doing the southpaw any favors. Skubal has a tough battle ahead during his next projected start Sunday against the Yankees.