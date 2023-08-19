Skubal (3-2) picked up the win in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw delivered his first quality start in eight outings this season, generating 33 called or swinging strikes on only 88 pitches in a dominant performance. Skubal is now consistently tossing around 90 pitches after having his workload capped in July following his return from flexor tendon surgery, and he's posted a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB through 16.2 innings over three August trips to the mound. His next start lines up for a home tilt next week against the Cubs.