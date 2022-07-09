Skubal (6-7) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over the White Sox.

After coughing up a two-run shot to Luis Robert in the first inning, Skubal fired five shutout frames with little issue. It was an encouraging start after the 25-year-old had given up at least three runs in each of his previous six starts, registering an unsightly 7.80 ERA during that stretch. He now owns a 3.99 ERA with a 97:25 K:BB through 94.2 innings. Skubal is expected to take the mound in Kansas City next week.