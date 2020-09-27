Skubal (1-4) allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings Sunday as he earned the win against the Royals.

Skubal served as the primary pitcher in the regular-season finale, and he began his outing with two scoreless innings. However, he gave up solo home runs to lead off the fourth and fifth innings, which gave the Royals a lead that the Tigers' offense couldn't overcome. The 23-year-old showed promise in his first taste of major-league action in 2020, posting a 5.63 ERA and 37:11 K:BB over 32 innings across eight starts.