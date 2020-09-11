Skubal (1-2) took the loss in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, surrendering six runs on three hits and four walks over two-plus innings. He struck out three.

The young southpaw unraveled in the third inning, as the first four batters he faced all reached base and Joe Jimenez then allowed all his inherited runners to score after Skubal got the hook. Skubal's ERA jumped over two and a half runs as a result of the debacle, and he'll carry a 7.27 mark with a 17:8 K:BB through 17.1 big-league innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Royals.