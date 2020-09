Skubal will pitch out of the bullpen following an opener Sunday against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Each of Skubal's first seven MLB appearances have come as a starter, though his workload looks more like that of a multi-inning relief pitcher, as he's averaged less than four innings per appearance. He'll handle a handful of innings Sunday, but it will be Jordan Zimmermann on the hill to start the game.