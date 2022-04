Skubal won't start as scheduled Friday versus the Rockies since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Skubal's outing should be pushed back only one day since the contest will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday. The 25-year-old has a 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB over 9.2 innings through his first two starts of 2022.