Skubal allowed seven runs on eight hits across four innings but did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Royals. He walked one and struck out three.

Skubal had his first rough outing in three appearances so far this season. The lefty returned earlier this month following a long rehab from flexor tendon surgery. He pitched exactly four innings in each of his first two starts and didn't allow any runs, but it was a different story Tuesday. Some rust is to be expected from Skubal, and the most important thing is that he's able to head into 2024 fully healthy, so the Tigers will likely continue to carefully monitor his workload. Skubal is penciled in to start again Sunday against the Padres.