Skubal (5-7) earned the win Saturday against the White Sox despite allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk while fanning six across five innings.

Skubal left the game before the beginning of the sixth after tossing 94 pitches (65 strikes) and while his numbers do not impressive, the offense backed him up enough to give him his fifth win of the campaign. This outing ended a streak of eight appearances allowing three or fewer runs (with four quality starts on that stretch) and now his ERA stands at 4.35 for the season. He's scheduled to pitch again next week on the road against Minnesota.