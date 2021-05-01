Skubal (0-4) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings to take the loss against the Yankees on Friday.

Skubal had been piggybacking with Michael Fulmer recently, but he started Friday's contest. However, he was hit hard early in the contest and gave up runs in each of the first three innings prior to his removal. As a result, Skubal was forced to settle for his fourth loss in his last five appearances. The southpaw now carries a 6.14 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 22 innings this season. He could make his next appearance on the road against Boston on Thursday.