Skubal (0-1) gave up six runs on five hits and three walks while fanning three across four innings Saturday against the Indians. He was tagged with the loss.

Skubal delivered a strong performance in his season debut, falling just two out short of posting a quality start, but he was unable to repeat such feat here and didn't even return to the game for the fifth inning. He remains a highly-touted prospect and that means there will be a few ups-and-downs with him this year, and this is an outing he'd probably want to forget as quickly as possible.