Skubal allowed three runs on five hits across seven innings but did not factor into the decision in Thursday's win over the Guardians. He walked one and struck out five.

Skubal probably deserves more than the three wins he has in nine starts this season, but Detroit has been sluggish offensively. The lefty has still pitched great with a 2.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 55 strikeouts across 51.2 innings this year. With Eduardo Rodriguez (ribs) and Casey Mize (elbow) both on the injured list at the moment, Skubal has emerged as the team's clear ace. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled outing Tuesday as part of a doubleheader against the Twins.