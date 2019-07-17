Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Having strong season
Skubal has a combined 2.39 ERA and 118:22 K:BB in 17 starts (90.1) innings this season between High-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie.
Skubal's first 15 starts of 2019 came for High-A Lakeland, and he posted a solid 2.58 ERA there, but he's been even better in two starts for Double-A Erie, allowing just one earned run while striking out 21 across his first 10 innings with the SeaWolves. The 22-year-old is making a name for himself as a pitching prospect despite being overshadowed by the likes of Casey Mize and Matt Manning in the Tigers' system.
