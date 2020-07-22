Skubal (undisclosed) was cleared to join the Tigers' 60-player pool and was assigned to the alternate training site.

The 23-year-old has been absent from summer training for undisclosed reasons and was on the injured list, but he's now set to begin working out at the alternate site. Skubal figures to require some time before reaching game readiness, but he was never likely to see the majors early in the season since he's never seen action at the Triple-A level. The left-hander started 2019 at High-A Lakeland but earned a promotion to Double-A Erie, where he posted a 2.13 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 82:18 K:BB over 42.1 innings.