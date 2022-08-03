The Tigers placed Skubal on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with left arm fatigue.
According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, inflammation was detected in Skubal's forearm after he exited Monday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Twins, but the Tigers characterized his injury differently upon deactivating him. Assuming Skubal is in fact dealing with fatigue rather than any sort of forearm strain or structural damage, he should have a shot at returning from the IL when first eligible Aug. 17. Detroit will first have to replace Skubal's rotation spot Friday against the Rays, with the team likely to either treat the contest as a bullpen day or to call up a spot starter from the minors.